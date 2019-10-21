Politics Podcast: Why Medicare For All Has Become A Lightning Rod

The Democrats running for president disagree on how to improve Americans’ health care system, which has been one of the defining issues in the primary. And as Sen. Elizabeth Warren becomes a front-runner, her lack of policy specifics for funding Medicare for All has become a chief criticism. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew digs into the politics of health care in the Democratic Party.

The team also checks in on the latest impeachment news after another busy week. Among other things, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters that military aid to Ukraine was tied to investigating Democrats and later walked his statement back.

