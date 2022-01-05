Politics Podcast: Why Jan. 6 Was Not A Turning Point

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, it appeared that Republican leaders might be ready to break ties with then-President Trump once and for all. His attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election were apparent, as was his support of the people who entered the Capitol and his reluctance to stop them. But a year later, Trump still appears to be the de facto leader of the Republican Party, and those within the party who voted to impeach him over Jan. 6 are pariahs.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why the country responded to the attacks the way it did and how healthy American democracy is today.

