Politics Podcast: Why Harris Dropped Out

After an initially promising bid, California Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary race Tuesday. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew assesses why she stumbled in the polls and dropped out relatively early.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.