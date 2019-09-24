Politics Podcast: Why Pelosi Announced An Impeachment Inquiry

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew discusses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to formally launch an inquiry into whether President Trump should be impeached. How did Democrats get to this point, and what might come next?

