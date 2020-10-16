Politics Podcast: Why Democrats’ Chances Of Winning The Senate Have Increased

Over the past week and a half, Democrats’ chances of winning the Senate have ticked up in our forecast, from a 63 percent chance to a 73 percent chance. In this installment of Model Talk on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss what is responsible for the shift and what recent polling looks like in key states.

