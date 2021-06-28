Politics Podcast: Why Biden Wants A Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

A bipartisan coalition of 10 senators, with the support of President Biden, announced a $600 billion infrastructure plan last week. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the value of a bipartisan strategy, the motivations behind it and the likelihood of Congress reaching a compromise. Science reporter Maggie Koerth also joins to talk about Republicans’ shifting attitudes on climate change.

