Politics Podcast: Why Alaskans Aren’t In A Rush To Send Sarah Palin To Washington

It’s been almost fourteen years since Sarah Palin became one of the best known and most polarizing politicians in the country as John McCain’s running mate. Since 2008, Palin has teased a comeback multiple times, but this year’s special House election in Alaska is Palin’s first foray back into electoral politics. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why Palin may not be a shoe-in for Young’s vacant seat.

They also debate whether the AARP is correct in assessing that women voters over the age of 50 are likely to decide the outcome of the 2022 midterms. And they discuss the experiences of urban Republicans and rural Democrats in a country increasingly sorted geographically and politically.

