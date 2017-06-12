Politics Podcast: Who Makes Up The Base?

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team takes on the state of the Democratic and Republican bases. Do moderates have a place in either party’s base? And should President Trump attempt to expand his appeal beyond his base? The crew also previews Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Virginia, where Tom Perriello and Lt. Governor Ralph Northam are competing to be the party’s candidate for governor.

Plus, in “good use of polling or bad use of polling”: How untrustworthy is Trump compared to former FBI Director James Comey?

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.