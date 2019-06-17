Politics Podcast: Who Are The Swing Voters In 2020?

As Democratic candidates prepare for their first primary debates, President Trump is gearing up for the general election by launching his reelection campaign in Orlando this week. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates who the persuadable voters are in the 2020 race. The gang also discusses the implications of the newly announced lineups for the Democratic primary debates and plays a round of “Good Use of Polling or Bad Use of Polling.”

