Politics Podcast: White House Chaos

This week on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team breaks down recent shake-ups at the White House and asks if President Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, can correct course. FiveThirtyEight’s Perry Bacon Jr. joins to discuss leaks coming out of the White House and whether we should trust reporting based on anonymous sources. Plus, now that the Republican health care bill known as the “skinny repeal” has failed, what’s next for the GOP?

