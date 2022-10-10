Politics Podcast: Which News Stories Will Matter For The Midterms?

It’s October, and the surprises are rolling in. OPEC+ announced it’s cutting oil production by two million barrels a day, President Biden is talking about the threat of nuclear “Armageddon” and shoes keep dropping in the Georgia Senate race. To round up everything that’s going on, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew tries to rank the electoral significance of some of the biggest stories in the news right now.

They also ask whether a longstanding metric from Gallup — which shows strengths for Republicans — is a good use of polling.

