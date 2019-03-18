Politics Podcast: Which 2020 Candidates Have Had The Best Rollouts So Far?

The Democratic primary field is taking shape. In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates which candidates have done the best job of introducing themselves to voters in the early days of the contest. The team also takes stock of Republican defections from President Trump — on the recent national emergency declaration vote and other issues.

