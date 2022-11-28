Politics Podcast: Where The Georgia Runoff Stands

Election Day in Georgia is just a week away, so the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew shook off their turkey hangover to talk about what to expect in Georgia’s second Senate runoff in two years. They also review Democrats’ agenda for the current lame duck session in Congress and hold their first post-midterm 2024 Democratic primary draft.

