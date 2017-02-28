Politics Podcast: Where Do The Parties Go From Here?

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast welcomes Perry Bacon Jr., who recently joined the staff and will be covering the Trump administration from Washington, D.C. Perry discusses President Trump’s budget proposal and previews Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. The crew also wraps up the “Party Time” series with Galen Druke and debates which wing of which party has been most upended by recent politics, as well as which wing is best poised to capitalize on the shifts.

