Politics Podcast: What’s Driving Elizabeth Warren’s Comeback?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren overtook Sen. Bernie Sanders to claim second place in the Real Clear Politics average of national primary polls, a position she’s had for a little over a week now. It’s the first time she’s claimed that spot, apart from a one-day blip back in July.

It was just a handful of months ago that Warren was polling fifth or sixth nationally, with numbers in the mid-single digits. And following the backlash to the release of her DNA test, she seemed like a long shot. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses Warren’s comeback and whether she has staying power.

The team also discusses the conversation about mass shootings and white nationalist terrorism in the two weeks since the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

