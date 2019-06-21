Politics Podcast: What’s At Stake In The Final Week Of Supreme Court Decisions

The Supreme Court is scheduled to wrap up its current term next week, and key decisions on partisan gerrymandering and the census have yet to be released. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Galen Druke discuss trends in Supreme Court rulings so far and what’s at stake in the remaining cases.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.