Politics Podcast: What Went Down At Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Hearings

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings wrapped up on Thursday, and all indications point to Jackson being confirmed, largely along partisan lines. She would be the first Black woman and first public defender to serve on the court. Since her confirmation is expected, the hearings — similar to past ones — were more about politics. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux discuss the messages that senators sent and whether we were able to glean anything about what kind of justice Jackson would be.

