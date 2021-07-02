Politics Podcast: What We Learned From This Supreme Court Term

On Thursday, the Supreme Court wrapped up its first term with a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench, giving some insight into its new ideological orientation after the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Analysts have largely described the court as avoiding a hard right turn, with more unanimous decisions and idiosyncratic splits this term than expected. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, FiveThirtyEight contributor Laura Bronner shares what the data can tell us about the ideological direction of the court. Legal scholar Kate Shaw also digs into some of the specifics of the term’s major cases, particularly on election law.

