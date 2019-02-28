Politics Podcast: What We Learned From The Cohen Hearing

In a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen spent much of the day answering questions about Trump’s actions and Cohen’s own credibility. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew breaks down what parts of his testimony contained new information and what the hearing suggests about future Democratic-led probes into Trump’s conduct.

