Politics Podcast: What We Learned From The Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is on track for confirmation, as judiciary committee hearings wrapped up on Thursday. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Perry Bacon Jr. and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux discuss the Republican and Democratic tactics on display during the hearings and how Barrett’s addition to the court will shape its decisions in the years to come.

