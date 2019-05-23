Politics Podcast: What We Can Learn From A Database Of Trump’s False Statements

The folks at The Washington Post’s Fact Checker recently hit a data-collection milestone. In late April, its count of false or misleading claims that President Trump has made since taking office passed 10,000. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Glenn Kessler of the Fact Checker talks to Galen Druke about the trends in Trump’s falsehoods and the challenges of tracking them.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN app or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with additional episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.