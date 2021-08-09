Politics Podcast: What To Watch For As States Draw New Congressional Maps

In his first six months in office, President Biden had the most stable presidential approval rating in history. His approval rating is still incredibly steady, but in recent weeks it has begun to decline. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why Biden’s approval rating is falling and how much Democrats should worry. They also check in on the results from the two recent primary elections in Ohio. Lastly, they announce the launch of FiveThirtyEight’s Redistricting Tracker and talk about the most important factors going into the congressional redistricting process.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.