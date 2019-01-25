Politics Podcast: What To Make Of Roger Stone’s Indictment

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Amelia Thomson-Deveaux talks about what we learned from the indictment of Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Trump. Stone was indicted Friday in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into foreign interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Read more: What The Roger Stone Indictment Does (And Doesn’t) Tell Us

