Politics Podcast: What Americans Want The U.S. To Do Next On Ukraine

A week and a half after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, we look at how Americans view the U.S. response so far. They overwhelmingly approve of the sweeping economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed, and a significant share support going further. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew analyzes new polling suggesting that Americans support enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine and banning the purchase of Russian oil even if that increases gas prices at home. They also discuss the accuracy of opinion polling conducted in Russia and Ukraine, and senior writer Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux discusses the possible legal case against former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

