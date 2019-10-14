Politics Podcast: What To Look For In The Fourth Democratic Debate

Since last Monday’s podcast, a number of new impeachment polls have published, and they don’t look good for President Trump. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew takes a look at the new impeachment polling and reviews some of the main developments since last week.

The team also discusses Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate and what’s at stake for the 12 candidates who have qualified.

