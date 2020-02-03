Politics Podcast: What To Expect From The Iowa Caucuses

It’s finally time for the Iowa caucuses! In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast’s “Model Talk,” Nate Silver discusses the latest data and what unknowns could still lead to a surprise result.

