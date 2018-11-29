Politics Podcast: What This Week Taught Us About Mueller’s Investigation

The week began with the office of special counsel Robert Mueller saying that Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman, had broken his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to investigators. Days later, new information emerged about possible connections between Trump associates and WikiLeaks. FiveThirtyEight contributor Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux joins the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to discuss how those developments tie into the broader investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.