Politics Podcast: What The White House Thinks The Economy Needs

As Democrats prepare to pass the American Rescue Plan, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Heather Boushey, joins the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to discuss what is in the relief package and why. The plan is popular — some 70 percent of Americans support it — but economists and activists are asking whether certain parts of it go too far (or not far enough).

