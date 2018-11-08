Politics Podcast: What The Midterms Taught Us About America

After a day or so of dissecting the data, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discuss the trends they saw in the 2018 midterm elections. Democrats did very well in the suburbs, particularly in Romney-Clinton districts. While Democrats did poorly in the Senate, it had largely to do with the partisanship of the states in play. Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz’s victory of only 2.6 percentage points over Beto O’Rourke shows that Texas is becoming a peripheral battleground state.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.