Politics Podcast: What The Latest Impeachment Testimony Means For The White House

The senior U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, William Taylor, testified Tuesday that President Trump held military aid to Ukraine until the president of Ukraine would publicly announce investigations into the Bidens and Ukrainian interference into the 2016 election. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the significance of the testimony and what it means for Republicans and Democrats going forward.

