Politics Podcast: What The Deluge Of Final Polls Can Tell Us

Many pollsters released their final polls of the 2020 election over the weekend, including a Des Moines Register poll that showed President Trump leading by 7 points in Iowa and a set of New York Times polls that showed Joe Biden ahead in four key swing states. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew analyzes what the recent data tells us about the state of the race in its final days. They also discuss the Trump campaign’s efforts to undermine the legitimacy of a potential Biden win by suggesting that the partial ballot counts available on election night should determine the winner, rather than waiting for all votes to be counted in the days or weeks after Nov. 3.

