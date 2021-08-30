Politics Podcast: What The Chaotic End Of The War In Afghanistan Means For Biden

Following a chaotic evacuation, all U.S. troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan as of Monday. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Stanford University history professor Robert Crews joins the crew to talk about the history of the Taliban and the current political landscape in Afghanistan. They also discuss how Americans are responding to the Biden administration’s handling of the end of the war, other factors driving criticism of the president from both parties, and whether this will affect the Democratic agenda going forward.

