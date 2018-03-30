Politics Podcast: What The Cambridge Analytica Story Is Really About

In a special episode of FiveThirtyEight’s politics podcast, Jody Avirgan and Clare Malone are joined by Daniel Kreiss of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Kreiss studies how political campaigns use data, and he was the lead guest on our 2016 series on the history of political data. The three of them untangle the many stories on how Cambridge Analytica used social media data to target voters during the 2016 election, and they discuss what might come next for Facebook.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.