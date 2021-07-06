Politics Podcast: What The Best 2020 Post-Mortem Tells Us About The Electorate

The Pew Research Center released its verified voter survey looking at how different groups in the electorate voted in 2020. It’s generally considered one of the most comprehensive pictures of trends within the electorate. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about the most notable data points in this analysis and what it means for Democratic and Republican strategies going forward. They also discuss ranked-choice voting and the reasons for delays in New York City’s final vote count in the Democratic mayoral primary.

