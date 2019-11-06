Politics Podcast: What The 2019 Election Results Mean

Voters went to the polls in no fewer than 39 states on Tuesday, weighing in on governorships and obscure ballot initiatives. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, election analysts Nathaniel Rakich and Geoffrey Skelley break down what the results tell us about the national environment and whether they offer signs of what’s to come in 2020.

