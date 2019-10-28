Politics Podcast: What Should Senate Republicans Do About Impeachment?

What is the savviest political strategy on impeachment for Republicans in the Senate? In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew tries to answer that question in a new edition of FiveThirtyEight Debate. Each member of the team was assigned a position and then tried to poke holes in each other’s cases. The best argument wins — or at least gets some muted respect.

Also, President Trump announced on Sunday that the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, died during a U.S. Military raid in Syria. The team discusses the political implications of his death.

Finally, the crew also asks why there appears to be so much disagreement in national Democratic primary polls.

