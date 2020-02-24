Politics Podcast: What Sanders’s Big Nevada Win Means For The Rest Of The Race

Sen. Bernie Sanders won a decisive victory in the Nevada caucuses over the weekend. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Jon Ralston, editor of The Nevada Independent, joins Nate Silver and Galen Druke to break down the voting patterns that helped Sanders win and what they mean going forward.

