Politics Podcast: What On Earth Should We Make Of The Democrats’ Huge Fundraising Edge?

House Democratic nominees are outraising Republicans in individual contributions by about two-to-one. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew debates how to make sense of a fundraising advantage that has no recent precedent: Does it foretell a better result for Democrats than expected, or have changes in fundraising methods made it a poor predictor of results? The team also reviews the marquee governors races on the ballot this fall.

