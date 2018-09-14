Politics Podcast: What Manafort’s Plea Means For Trump

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recording a live podcast in New York City on Sept. 24. You can come! Get details and tickets here.

President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, entered a plea agreement on Friday in which he agreed to cooperate with the Mueller investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew explains what his cooperation could look like and debates how much of a risk this poses for Trump.

