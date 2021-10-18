Politics Podcast: What Makes A Party Or Politician Popular?

President Biden’s standing with the public has deteriorated in the nine months since he has taken office. Now more Americans disapprove of his job performance than approve of it. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about why that is, what the consequences are for Democrats and what they can do about it. They also check in on the upcoming Virginia governor’s race and discuss a FiveThirtyEight report about how Congress may have inadvertently legalized THC — the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

I do buy that Democrats should be worried about Virginia gubernatorial race: Silver

Are Democrats really that far from passing Biden’s agenda?

