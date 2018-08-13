Politics Podcast: What Kinds Of Candidates Are Democrats Nominating?

What kinds of candidates are Democrats nominating to compete this fall? Meredith Conroy joins the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew to discuss an analysis of hundreds of Democratic candidates in House, Senate and governor races. The crew also rounds up the latest election news, including Rep. Chris Collins’s decision to suspend his campaign and the ongoing vote counts in Kansas and Ohio.

