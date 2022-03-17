Politics Podcast: What Is Ron DeSantis’s Vision For The GOP?

The conventional wisdom is that if former President Donald Trump wants the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, it’s his. But some Republicans are still jockeying for position to be the next leader of the party, the most prominent of which may be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is considered to be in the political mold of Trump, just more disciplined. And this week DeSantis closed out a state legislative session full of conservative culture-war priorities that may well be geared toward a national audience. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with Florida reporters Ana Ceballos and Matt Dixon about where DeSantis falls ideologically, how he’s shaped state politics and how he could shape the Republican Party.

