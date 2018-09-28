Politics Podcast: What Happens After The Kavanaugh Hearing?

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team reacts to the Senate Judiciary Committee testimony on Thursday of professor Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. One of the lessons of the day was how partisanship shapes what is supposed to be one of the least partisan branches of American government.

