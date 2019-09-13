Menu
Politics Podcast: What Happened When The Front-Runners Were All On Stage

The three polling leaders — Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — shared a debate stage for the first time Thursday night. From the spin room floor in Houston, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast broke down who came out on top and who struggled.

