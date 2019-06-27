Menu
Politics Podcast: What Happened On Night One Of The First Democratic Debates

Politics Podcast: What Happened On Night One Of The First Democratic Debates

The (first half of the) first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 election cycle is in the books! In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate, Sarah, Geoff and Galen react to what appeared to be a strong showing by many of the candidates on stage Wednesday night. We’ll have another podcast for you after Thursday night’s debate.

