Politics Podcast: What Georgia Republicans’ Proposed Voting Restrictions Would Do

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is scheduled to begin in the Senate on Tuesday. It’s highly unlikely that he will be convicted, but the trial ensures that the cleavages within the GOP will be back in the spotlight only a week after House Republicans split over the roles that Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should play in their caucus. Tia Mitchell of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution joins this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to discuss what to expect.

The crew also takes a look at the changes to election law that Republicans have proposed in Georgia and other states after Trump’s loss in 2020. The proposals in Georgia include bans on automatic voter registration, ballot drop boxes and no-excuse absentee voting.

