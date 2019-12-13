Politics Podcast: What Fueled Conservatives’ Big Win In The British Election

The British Conservative Party, headed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, won a resounding victory in the UK general election Thursday. The party took control of parliamentary seats that have been under Labour control for generations. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, University of Cambridge political scientists Helen Thompson and David Runciman discuss the trends behind the Tories’ success.

