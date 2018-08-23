Menu
Politics Podcast: What Does It Mean To Be ‘Electable’?

What makes some candidates more “electable” than others? In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, FiveThirtyEight’s Perry Bacon Jr. and Julia Azari discuss what we mean when we talk about “electability” and ask whether it’s a good way to assess candidates.

Perry Bacon Jr. is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Julia Azari is an associate professor of political science at Marquette University. Her research interests include the American presidency, political parties and political rhetoric. She is the author of “Delivering the People’s Message: The Changing Politics of the Presidential Mandate.”

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

