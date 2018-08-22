Politics Podcast: What Do Cohen’s Plea And Manafort’s Verdict Mean For Trump?

In a single day, President Trump’s former personal attorney pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance violations and his former campaign chairman was convicted of financial crimes. In an emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew assesses what Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort’s legal troubles mean for the president.

