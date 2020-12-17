Politics Podcast: What Do 1,200 Books About Trump Really Tell Us?

President Trump has been the sun around which our political and cultural thinking has orbited for the past five years. According to one count, more than 1,200 books were written about President Trump during his first term in office, compared to 500 books about President Obama during a similar period. After all that coverage, what did we actually learn? To answer that question, in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with the nonfiction book critic at the Washington Post, Carlos Lozada. He read about 150 books from the Trump canon and reviewed them in his book, “What Were We Thinking: A Brief Intellectual History Of The Trump Era.”

